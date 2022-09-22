Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.