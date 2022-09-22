Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 1,998,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,110,180. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

