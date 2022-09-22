Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.14

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKEAY. HSBC cut Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend
About Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.