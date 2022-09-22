Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.14

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKEAY. HSBC cut Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.41%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

