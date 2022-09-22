Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.98

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.98 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 29590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,569,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,067,000 after acquiring an additional 310,380 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

