Bankroll Vault Self Reported Market Cap Tops $276,569.42 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00148265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00277156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00730742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00255808 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

