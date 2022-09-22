Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.87 million and $94,778.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

