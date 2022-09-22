Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.67.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

