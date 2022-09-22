Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,311.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $436,415.36 and $28,311.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

