Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Basf Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR BAS traded up €0.10 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting €41.70 ($42.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,747,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

