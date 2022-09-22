BASIC Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $82,772.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.01816698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

