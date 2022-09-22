B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BIZD stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

