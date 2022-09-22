B&D White Capital Company LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,656 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

