B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

