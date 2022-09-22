Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Shares Up 1.7%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.