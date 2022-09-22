BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 949 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

