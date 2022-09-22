BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $627,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 240,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $56.61 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.