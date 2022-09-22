BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.