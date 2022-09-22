BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 563.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.