BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 581 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 75.2% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.8 %

DHI opened at $71.34 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

