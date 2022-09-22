BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

