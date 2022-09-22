BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $410.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

