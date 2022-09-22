BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RTX opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

