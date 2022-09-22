BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

