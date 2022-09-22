BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

