BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 635.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 116,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.