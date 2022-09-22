BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CNP opened at $31.95 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.