BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

