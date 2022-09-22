BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 563.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.