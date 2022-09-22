BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.87 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

