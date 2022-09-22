BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PRU opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.