BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

