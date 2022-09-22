BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

CHKP opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.