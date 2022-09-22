BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

