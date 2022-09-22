Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 274.61 and last traded at 277.13. 3,256,361 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at 278.95.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is 288.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 59.67 per share, for a total transaction of 32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 59.67 per share, for a total transaction of 32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total transaction of 333,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,843 shares in the company, valued at 46,891,077.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,167,198 shares of company stock worth $1,354,682,309.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

