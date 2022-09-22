Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XBOC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XBOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XBOC opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.
