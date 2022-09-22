Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.