Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 81,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,043 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,384,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

