BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $69,380.02 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

