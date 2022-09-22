BiFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167,213.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. BiFi has a total market cap of $583,868.30 and approximately $167,213.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiFi has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00075213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,268,329 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

