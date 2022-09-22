Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.54. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a market cap of C$19.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.