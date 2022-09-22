Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $421.85

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $421.85 and last traded at $423.74, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.72 and its 200 day moving average is $521.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $379,547,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

