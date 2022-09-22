BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

About BIT Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Featured Articles

