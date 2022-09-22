Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Anne Templeman-Jones Buys 650 Shares

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) insider Anne Templeman-Jones bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$69.09 ($48.31) per share, with a total value of A$44,907.85 ($31,404.09).
Anne Templeman-Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 1st, Anne Templeman-Jones bought 320 shares of Blackmores stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$67.68 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of A$21,656.96 ($15,144.73).
Blackmores Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Blackmores Cuts Dividend
About Blackmores
Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.
