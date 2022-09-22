BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 511,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

