BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7 %

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $10.30 on Thursday, hitting $597.79. 17,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,568. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $671.92 and its 200 day moving average is $666.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.