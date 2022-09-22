Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 216,864 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $19.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $903.35 million, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

