BMO Capital Markets Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.34.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

