BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.93

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.93 ($49.93) and traded as high as €49.79 ($50.80). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €49.36 ($50.36), with a volume of 1,461,626 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.93.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

