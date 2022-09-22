Bogged Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.26 Million (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bogged Finance has a market cap of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bogged Finance alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004800 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000360 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bogged Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bogged Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.