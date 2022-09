BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) & Its Competitors Critical Review

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ peers have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 25.27% 21.65% 14.59% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors 38 127 424 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 100.78%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million $99.18 million 6.56 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.90

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

